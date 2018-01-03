Kevin Karpiak (Eastern Michigan): The Anthropology of Police. Song Richardson (UC-Irvine): Police Use of Force. Professor Carnage: Dave Grossman teaches police officers to think like “warriors” — but is the rise of a militarized mindset turning black citizens into targets? Tracy L. Meares on policing: A public good gone bad (and more and more). Tommie Shelby on why tougher policing in America won’t reduce crime. Are we done with traditional law enforcement? Adam Greenfield reviews The Rise of Big Data Policing by Andrew Guthrie Ferguson. American policing is broken — here’s how to fix it. What happens when a troubled police department refuses to reform? Thread: “Weird how the ‘broken window’ theory of policing is never applied to policing, isn’t it?”

Is Trump sabotaging police on purpose? How police officers became the culture-war heroes of the Trump era: An identity politics that conservatives could love. The Baltimore cops studying Plato and James Baldwin: Training programs help officers brush up on policing techniques and best practices — but in one instructor’s course, they study literature, history, and philosophy instead.