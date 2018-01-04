Ludvig Beckman (Stockholm): Is there a Moral Right to Vote? Sarah Birch (King’s College): Democratic Norms, Empirical Realities and Approaches to Improving Voter Turnout. A massive new study reviews the evidence on whether campaigning works — the answer’s bleak (and more). Re-engineering politicians: Jonathan Rauch and Raymond J. La Raja on how activist groups choose our candidates — long before we vote. Being the first name on the ballot has a huge effect. Edward Glaeser and Giacomo Ponzetto on fundamental errors in the voting booth. More professionalism, less populism: Jonathan Rauch and Benjamin Wittes on how voting makes us stupid, and what to do about it. The computer scientist who prefers paper: Barbara Simons believes there is only one safe voting technology. Trump disbands commission on voter fraud.