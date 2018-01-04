Benjamin De Cleen (VUB): The Conservative Political Logic: A Discourse-theoretical Perspective. Throughout history, the Right has cared more about preserving private property than about promoting democracy: Marshall Steinbaum reviews Conservative Parties and the Birth of Democracy by Daniel Ziblatt. The revenge of the ruling class: Timothy Shenk interviews Corey Robin, author of The Reactionary Mind: From Edmund Burke to Donald Trump (and more). Why do conservatives like capitalism? Because it keeps in place the hierarchies they cherish. Are conservatives really just liberals? Conservatives have commitments that precede our classical liberalism. From the Baffler, Corey Pein on the Moldbug Variations: Feudalism is the new conservatism. New thinking on the Right: How high-toned quarterly journals are enlivening the conservative exploration.