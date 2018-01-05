From Rorotoko, Ralph Armbruster-Sandoval on his book Starving for Justice: Hunger Strikes, Spectacular Speech, and the Struggle for Dignity. Scott McLemee reviews We Demand: The University and Student Protests by Roderick A. Ferguson. The decline of debate on college campuses: The real intellectual crisis in higher education is not over free speech, but the quality of speech. The importance of dumb mistakes in college: Students deserve the chance to try out ideas without incurring the wrath of the entire Internet. Education in the age of outrage: When pain and suffering are equated with moral authority, the mission of higher education becomes an impossible one. Susan D. Blum on her book “I Love Learning; I Hate School”: An Anthropology of College. Let’s waste college on the old: Elite campuses have too few grown-up students.