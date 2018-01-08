Why is it so hard for women to find safe spaces online? We need to talk about online harassment: The public forum is taking place on social media, a place where women are being systematically silenced. Zoe and the trolls: Video-game designer Zoe Quinn survived Gamergate, an act of web harassment with world-altering implications. Twitter’s harassment problem is baked into its design. Anil Dash on the immortal myths about online abuse: It’s a solvable problem — we just have to stop repeating the same myths as excuses not to fix things. On the web, respecting women is a full-time job. Can tech workers complain about sexual harassment? Depends what they signed. Most Americans see online threats as harassment — they’re less sure whether platforms should get involved. Crossing the line: What counts as online harassment?