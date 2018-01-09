Donald Trump goes full Fredo — but unlike the Godfather character, the president of the United States is backed by powerful people enabling him. GOP leaders happily stand by Trump as he becomes increasingly unhinged. 25th Amendment unlikely to be invoked over Trump’s mental health. How Donald Trump came between Mike Pence and Jeff Flake: They used to be brothers in arms, now one is being driven off the battlefield, and the other is the president’s right-hand man — how one relationship explains the fractured GOP. Republicans are weaponizing law enforcement against Trump’s enemies. The Grand Obstruction Party: The central organizing principle of the Republican Party, at this point, is helping Trump cover up his crimes.

Voters are starting to see Trump as a garden-variety conservative. America hates the Republicans, and they don’t know why. The GOP’s dilemma: Avoiding disaster in midterms will just embolden Trump to run again. Faust on the Potomac: Republicans are tying themselves even more tightly to Trump, because they can’t escape their deal with the devil. The Republican Party is in full-on panic mode, and we get to watch. Trumpism is a long term failure for Republicans — but short term it could destroy democracy. EJ Dionne on how the dam of denial has broken. Why Republican leaders will stand by Trump no matter what.

The United States of America is decadent and depraved: The problem isn’t Donald Trump — it’s the Donald Trump in all of us.