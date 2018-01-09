Anthony Hayes (ANU): How the Situationist International Became What It Was. Trump is revoking 260,000 Salvadoran immigrants’ permission to live in the United States. Donald Trump doesn’t care about Puerto Ricans. Roy Edroso: I have a soft spot for lunatics and whackadoodles, and Acculturated’s Bizarro analyses often came close to appealing to that part of my nature. Bannon group shopped anti-Trump document in 2015. Pakistan has all the leverage over Trump: Why Islamabad isn’t worried about threats to cut off U.S. aid (and more). 2017 set a record for losses from natural disasters — it could get worse. 9 ways the world got a lot better in 2017: It seemed awful — but overall, it was a great year for humanity.
Trump can read perfectly well off teleprompters, so quit calling him stupid, stupids. Is Trump certifiable? Lisa Appignanesi reviews The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President by Bandy X. Lee. The president who doesn’t read: Trump’s allergy to the written word and his reliance on oral communication have proven liabilities in office. Trump is no genius, but he’s smart at playing dumb. Fire and Fury is the first book of the post-truth social media era.