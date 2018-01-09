Jonathan Levy (Chicago): Capital as Process and the History of Capitalism. Maia Pal (Oxford Brookes): “My Capitalism is Bigger than Yours”: Against Combining “How the West Came to Rule” with “The Origins of Capitalism”. Alf Nilsen (Agder): Thinking Capitalist Development Beyond Eurocentrism. Leandro Vergara-Camus (SOAS): Capitalism, Democracy, and the Degrowth Horizon. Heikki Patomaki reviews Capitalism: Competition, Conflict, Crises by Anwar Shaikh. Beyond the political theory/political economy divide: Martijn Konings reviews Portfolio Society: On the Capitalist Mode of Prediction by Ivan Ascher. The first chapter from Capitalism without Capital: The Rise of the Intangible Economy by Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake.

There is great disorder under the heavens: Aleksandar Matkovic interviews Wolfgang Streeck on capitalism, Europe and Trump. Richard Seymour on Ubercapitalism and the trillion dollar reward. The people that capitalism makes: As inequality worsens, the super-rich become more and more grotesque. Some conservatives have been against capitalism for centuries — they just haven’t been that effective. We didn’t start the fire: Class conflict isn’t something we choose to engage in — it’s just how capitalism works. Was 2017 a bad year for capitalism?

The last stimulus: We shouldn’t ask whether we must get out of capitalism so that humans can survive — we must ask how and when. Why capitalism needs socialism to survive: Sean Illing interviews top Peter Thiel adviser Eric Weinstein on the failures of the billionaire class. The end of capitalism is already starting — if you know where to look.