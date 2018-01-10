From Boston Review, militarizing the presidency: Andrew Lanham reviews Waging War: The Clash Between Presidents and Congress, 1776 to ISIS by David J. Barron; Spiral: Trapped in the Forever War by Mark Danner; and How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales from the Pentagon by Rosa Brooks. The origin of endless war: Richard Beck on Barbara Lee and the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force. How worried should we be about the military’s takeover of American foreign policy? Trump’s recklessness is magnifying the military’s political power — and independence: “The military is restraining the civilian leadership rather than the other way around.”

Candidate Trump promised to stay out of foreign wars — President Trump is escalating them. Trump is quietly expanding all of Obama’s wars. How Donald Trump learned to love war in 2017: The president promised to deliver peace — but in his first year, he expanded every war he inherited. Master of war: D.R. Tucker on the threat of Trumped-up military action. Trump’s air war: Far from being an isolationist, the president is one of the country's most hawkish in modern history.