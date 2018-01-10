Anna Gelpern (Georgetown): The Strained Marriage of Public Debts and Private Contracts. James Stone (Plymouth Rock): When History and Genetics Tell Different Stories: The Disturbing Historical Implications of Recent Genetics Research by Carmi et al. Orrin Hatch was never a “public servant”. Congress’s absurd quest to curb the surveillance state: In attempting to both appease the intelligence community and ostensibly roll back its powers, lawmakers are making a mockery of the reform effort. Is liberal Zionism dead? Trump makes a one-state solution more likely. These experts figured out why so many bogus patents get approved. Jurgen Schmidhuber on the robot future​: “They will pay as much attention to us as we do to ants”.

Eric Levitz on 3 bombshell claims in the leaked testimony on Trump and Russia (and more). “In our current system, the concerted actions of one bad-acting political party coupled with the media imperative to enforce ‘balance’ even when it means false equivalence can be highly, highly distorting”.