Helaine Olen interviews Johanna Neuman, author of Gilded Suffragists: The New York Socialites Who Fought for Women’s Right to Vote. The life and death of a radical sisterhood: Fifty years ago, a group of women convened in New York with one clear goal — dismantle the patriarchy; their struggle feels all too contemporary. The growing partisan divide over feminism: Democratic men are 31 points more likely to say that the “country has not gone far enough on women’s rights” than Republican women. The complexity of feminism in the age of Trump: Sean Illing interviews Samhita Mukhopadhyay, co-editor of Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance, and Revolution in Trump’s America (and more).

More women are deciding that politics isn’t a spectator sport. Women line up to run for office, harnessing their outrage at Trump. The Women’s March inspired them to run — now they’re unseating GOP men. As women step up, men face a challenge.