Trump is mad that “Sneaky Dianne Feinstein” debunked a key Republican theory on Trump and Russia. The crime is worse than the coverup: Leaked testimony paints a tidy contrast between those working in good-faith to uncover the truth, and those trying to protect Donald Trump from justice. Mueller’s obstruction of justice case against Trump looks damning: This should worry Trump even more than allegations of collusion. Trump under oath is a different person: What the president’s previous depositions suggest about how his interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller might go.