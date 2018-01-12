From Labyrinth: An International Journal for Philosophy, Value Theory and Sociocultural Hermeneutics, a special issue on the Heretical Perspectives of Jan Patocka. President Trump’s new judicial nominee Thomas Farr is “moral poison”. Mapping the future: Cartography stages a comeback. David Hollinger on Protestant missionaries and immigrant Jews: Cosmopolitan allies. Not a revolution: Neda Semnani on making sense of the dissatisfaction in Iran. The other scary foreign hacking threat Trump is ignoring: Russia didn’t just meddle in the U.S. election — it’s trying to hack our critical infrastructure and Trump may be keeping Americans in the dark. Here are 10 reasons why 2018 will make 2017 seem tame. “Keeping the government open and paying its bills is all we’re going to get this year. Given the most likely alternatives, I can live with that”.