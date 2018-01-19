The many faces of the #MeToo backlash: From Weinstein to The New School, push back against sexual harassment allegations is gathering steam. The patriarchy strikes back: Why the backlash to the #MeToo movement is so depressingly familiar. Forget the backlash — we need #MeToo now more than ever. Has #MeToo gone too far, or not far enough? The answer is both. #MeToo isn’t enough — now women need to get ugly. We harpies want more: You don’t get utopia by tweaking who stars in what Netflix show. Sarah Jaffe on how ending harassment won’t end romance. Ladies, let’s be reasonable about #MeToo or nothing will ever be sexy again.

The controversy around Babe.net’s Aziz Ansari story, explained. The Aziz Ansari story proves that our traditional ideas about consent are flawed. Aziz, we tried to warn you: It may seem like rules around sex have changed overnight, but feminists have been talking about this for a long time. This is not a sex panic: Stories of gray areas are exactly what more men need to hear. The conversation about Aziz Ansari is an uncomfortable mess, which is why we need to have it. Women can tell the difference between Ansari and Weinstein.

“I Am Student X”: How graduate students are seizing their #MeToo moment. Accusations against former youth pastor Andy Savage reveal the difficulties of #MeToo in the church. The sexual revolution isn’t going away — it never really happened. A radical idea for predatory men: Confession, then amnesty. Maybe men will be scared for a while — but maybe to fear women is to begin seeing them as people.