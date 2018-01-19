The Economist on the one-year-old Trump presidency: Is it really this bad? From Law and Liberty, Greg Weiner on the price of Trump: Year one reflections on an unconventional presidency; he’s good and bad on foreign affairs, good and bad on the economy; and Daniel McCarthy on Trump, the great de-mythologizer. Here’s what the Trumpists don’t understand about American Greatness: Consider what the state of our nation would be without the accumulated protections over a century of progressive legislation. David Frum on why Republicans chose Trumpocracy over democracy: “The Republican Party has a platform that can’t prevail in democratic competition”. Lloyd Green reviews Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic by David Frum (and more).
Want to see where Trump is taking America? Look at Turkey under Erdogan. We could be a much better country — Trump makes it impossible. Donald Trump’s enduring promise: Reopening the wounds of racial grievance will be Donald Trump’s most lasting achievement. The conventional, reversible Trump agenda: The president’s first-year accomplishments are more typical and fragile than the commotion made it seem.