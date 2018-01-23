From Harvard Law Review, Gillian E. Metzger (Columbia): 1930s Redux: The Administrative State Under Siege; Aaron L. Nielson (BYU): Confessions of an “Anti-Administrativist”; and Mila Sohoni (San Diego): A Bureaucracy — If You Can Keep It. The Overton Window and Trump’s judges: Trump’s judicial nominees have been so extreme that what was once considered beyond the pale is now acceptable. Trump is setting records in how few people he has appointed — and how long they take to confirm. Will the real president please stand up? The government shutdown shows just how powerful John Kelly has become — and how he’s bringing chaos, not order, to the White House. Donald Trump runs a Twitter account; President John Kelly is running the administration. “I’ve got another nut job here who thinks he’s running things”: Are Trump and Kelly heading for divorce?

Trump is here to stay: Liberals hope the Russia investigation or a wave midterm election sweeps the president from office — here’s why that probably won’t happen. Donald Trump’s fitness for office isn’t a medical question: A medical diagnosis will never solve the problem of Donald Trump’s presidency. Is Trump’s presidency finally becoming normal? There seems to be something of an anti-anti-Trump backlash underway in GOP circles. Mollie Ziegler Hemingway: “I wasn’t a Trump supporter. I am now”. “I’m a Republican. What on earth is wrong with my party?”: Elise Jordan on Donald Trump and the Republican crisis of soul. Jennifer Rubin on what happens when a party becomes unmoored from the truth and the American creed. Trump and lawmakers got cash from payday lenders, then weakened lending rules. Paul Ryan and the GOP take legal bribes from the Kochs — the corruption is right out in the open.

This is how democracies die: Defending our constitution requires more than outrage. Don’t call Trump a totalitarian — he’s bad enough without exaggerating. The Nation special issue documents the Resistance at one. Tiny books of the Resistance: Rachel Greenwald Smith reviews Demagoguery and Democracy by Patricia Roberts-Miller; On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century by Timothy Snyder; and The Trouble with Reality: A Rumination on Moral Panic in Our Time by Brooke Gladstone. If liberals don’t embrace identity politics, they will lose: Ignore the naysayers — economic equality and identity are inseparable.