Frank Hindriks (Groningen) and Igor Douven (Sorbonne): Nozick’s Experience Machine: An Empirical Study. The Democrats didn’t betray their base: Left-wing activists are furious over the shutdown deal, but they’re not the only members of the party's diverse coalition. The SAG awards got political — that’s a good thing. Jen Kirby on the sex abuse scandal surrounding USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, explained. How many of Devin Nunes’s GOP colleagues on the Intelligence Committee will stand up for the accuracy of his memo? Hint: Not many. What that horrible story about imprisoned children says about America. The Economist on the benefits of a lousy passport. A look at the rate of return on everything. With Kentucky school shooting, fears of growing “numb” to a once-rare horror.