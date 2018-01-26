A new issue of Sign Systems Studies is out. Pilar Lopez-Cantero (Manchester): The Break-Up Check: Exploring Romantic Love through Relationship Terminations. “America no longer matters”: Davos isn’t worried about President Trump. Jia Tolentino on Ivanka Trump and the ways that we imagine First Daughters. Democrats must be more ruthless — when they have power: If the left cares about preventing a neo–Lochner era in American jurisprudence, it needs to care about Heidi Heitkamp’s internal polling. Why even Burma’s democracy activists don’t stick up for the Rohingya. The bizarre rise and dramatic fall of Louise Mensch and her “Blue Detectives”: A year later, why does anyone still listen to Seth Abramson?

Trump’s cult of personality takes paranoia to the next level: Conspiracy theories aren’t hiding on the fringes —they’re coming straight from the power centers in the White House and GOP. What happens to Trump if he fires Robert Mueller? “I honestly think that reporters asking Congress this question, over and over if necessary, until they answer, is the single most important thing they can do”.