Andrew Whitehead (Clemson), Samuel Perry (Oklahoma), and Joseph Baker (East Tennessee State): Make America Christian Again: Christian Nationalism and Voting for Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election. Millions of Americans believe God made Trump president: Amy Sullivan reviews God and Donald Trump by Stephen Strang. Why Christian conservatives supported Trump — and why they might regret it: Sean Illing interviews Stephen Mansfield, author of Choosing Donald Trump: God, Anger, Hope, and Why Christian Conservatives Supported Him. The Christian Right’s willful faith in Trump: Ed Kilgore reviews The Faith of Donald J. Trump: A Spiritual Biography by David Brody and Scott Lamb.

Marc O. DeGirolami (St. John’s): On the Uses of Anti-Christian Identity Politics. Adrian Vermeule on a Christian strategy: The problem is the relentless aggression of liberalism, driven by an internal mechanism that causes ever more radical demands for political conformism, particularly targeting the Church. No, Christians do not face looming persecution in America. Christianity is political — but America’s politically active Christians seem to be forgetting that. White Christianity is in big trouble — and it’s its own biggest threat. Scott McLemee reviews Paranoid Science: The Christian Right’s War on Reality by Antony Alumkal.

The introduction to Bible Nation: The United States of Hobby Lobby by Candida R. Moss and Joel S. Baden. The prosperity gospel, explained: Why Joel Osteen believes that prayer can make you rich. Understanding David Barton, the fake historian behind America’s religious right. Fox isn’t the only White House cable news ally: Meet the Christian Broadcasting Network. Is your god dead? Building walls, banning refugees and ignoring the poor are the social expressions of bankrupt theologies. “We’re not the ‘nice’ faith people”: Faith leaders are battling white supremacy, Trump.