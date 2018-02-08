The plot against America: Decades before he ran the Trump campaign, Paul Manafort’s pursuit of foreign cash and shady deals laid the groundwork for the corruption of Washington. Olivia Nuzzi on the misadventures of Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton, mascots of Trump-era “glamour”. “Beyond disbelief”: John Kelly’s defense of Rob Porter roils the West Wing. “So John Kelly, often touted as the White House’s adult, falsely smeared a congresswoman, tells us a failure to compromise on slavery caused the civil war, called dreamers lazy, and protected a wife beater. Tell us again, @PressSec, how we're never allowed to criticize a general”. Rob Porter shows that in Trumpworld, nothing is more convincing than a man’s denial.

By now it’s obvious to everyone that the Trump administration is a graveyard for reputations: Everyone who goes in comes out soiled and diminished — only fools, or those with no reputation to lose, even want the positions on offer.