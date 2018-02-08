Pamela Oliver (Wisconsin): The Ethnic Dimensions in Social Movements. Leonid E. Grinin and Andrey V. Korotayev (HSE): Origins of Globalization in the Framework of the Afroeurasian World-System History. These polls ain’t loyal: Why the generic congressional ballot is the worst predictor in American politics. Does the iconic festival suggest a new way forward? Mariia Shynkarenko on Burning Man’s experimental dreampolitics. James Mattis: The U.S. needs a smaller nuke to prevent nuclear war. Weinstein-BlackCube surveillance claim exposes aggressive tactics to kill a story. Republicans are completely reversing themselves on the deficit. The proof is in: Republicans never cared about the deficit.