Helen Daly (CC): Modelling Sex/Gender. Holning Lau (UNC): Gender Recognition as a Human Right. More teenagers are identifying as trans and gender non-conforming than previously thought, according to new research. Gender as art: Jason Kuznicki on a liberal and individualist account of gender. On gender differences, no consensus on nature vs. nurture. Why do you call us ladies? Jessica Halem and Jen Manion on history, gender, and manners in public life. Jacob Lau reviews Beyond Trans: Does Gender Matter? by Heath Fogg Davis. Court rules Germany must recognize third gender. Ryan Anderson’s book on transgender people is creating an uproar. Robin Dembroff on the nonbinary gender trap. Study finds children think flexibly about gender identity.