From the Atlantic, Adam Serwer on the Trumping of the FBI: The president and his allies don’t want to protect the bureau’s political independence — they want to subvert it. Trump built his own “deep state” — now he needs the GOP to save him from it: Trump hired the people he now believes are out to get him. The Democrats are right to defend the FBI: The bureau’s history of abuses shows what could happen if Trump’s campaign against it succeeds. The menace of Trump is not McCarthyism, but Hooverism: Trump will become truly frightening if he moves beyond name-calling and starts abusing the powers of the state. What happens if Trump refuses to be interviewed by Mueller?