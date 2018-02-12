Jon D. Michaels (UCLA): The American Deep State. Could the Olympics help create peace between the Koreas? The Games are a rare opportunity for diplomacy between the archenemies — but Mike Pence and others are wary. Could this madman accidentally bring peace to the Korean peninsula? Rachel Donadio on the dark consequences of Poland’s new Holocaust law (and more). The Left’s war against the New York Times: The paper has been accused of everything from electing Trump to normalizing neo-Nazis — are its liberal critics right or unreasonable? Craig Fehrman on the psychology behind Patriots fans — and all their haters. The magnetic field is shifting, the poles may flip, this could get bad: An excerpt from The Spinning Magnet: The Electromagnetic Force That Created the Modern World — and Could Destroy It by Alanna Mitchell.