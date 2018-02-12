State of the resistance: Trump’s opponents understand themselves not simply as defenders of particular policy positions but as stalwarts of democracy. How Joy Reid of MSNBC became a heroine of the resistance. Lessons for #TheResistance: How to rebuild a republic without abandoning the constitutional order. America is resisting Trump’s onslaught — just don’t get cocky. Democrats’ “resistance” to Trump is eroding, and so are their poll numbers. Democrats need to win 28 seats to control the Senate — Republicans need only 8. Robert Paul Wolff on Samuel Lubell’s The Future of American Politics and a strategy for the Democratic Party for the November elections.

The Democrats’ secret weapon to take back statehouses: The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is pumping money and infrastructure into an array of legislative races — special election results suggest it’s paying off.