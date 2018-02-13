Samuel Issacharoff and Alexandra Bursak (NYU, Russell Rennie (9th Cir.), and Alec Webley (Covington and Burling): What is Puerto Rico? Umair Irfan on Puerto Rico’s blackout, the largest in American history, explained. What Puerto Rico is, and isn’t, getting in disaster relief. Eva Llorens Velez on Puerto Rico economic outlook 2018: The climb begins. Hedge fund-driven austerity could come back to bite the hedge funds driving it in Puerto Rico. Making a crypto utopia in Puerto Rico: Dozens of entrepreneurs, made newly wealthy by virtual currencies, have moved to the island to avoid taxes on their fortunes — and to build a society that runs on blockchain. Book sales weather the storms in Puerto Rico.