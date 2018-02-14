Eldar Sarajlic (BMCC): The Ethics and Politics of Child Naming. Marcus Banks on the hashtag of the Right: Overusing capital letters. The feminist case for single payer: It’s time to take health care away from the power of bosses and spouses. Gene Sharp has passed away — but his ideas will go on inspiring activists around the world. Trump wants to replace food stamps with food boxes, for some reason: It’s like Blue Apron, but terrible (and more). Trump doesn’t give a dam: His infrastructure “plan” is an obvious scam — but why didn’t he offer something legit? Trump’s defense of alleged wife-beaters stirs unchivalrous right-wing responses. Jill Gentile on Trump, Freud, and the puzzle of femininity.

Trump’s words will leave a lasting mark: History proves that presidential rhetoric impacts policy, sometimes long after the president himself has left office. “It’s like every up-and-coming wingnut is, in the manner of Trump advisor Stephen Miller, that one friend everyone had in high school who made outrageously vicious statements and, when he didn’t get laughs, told everyone to lighten up — only expanded into a movement with millions of followers”.