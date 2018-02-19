Mass shootings have started to look, sound and feel the same — and that’s a problem. E.J. Graff on what political science can tell us about mass shootings. Why “they” seem more violent than “we” are: Suzanne Schneider on the link between mass shootings and immigration. Stigmatize this: Making histories of violence synonymous with mental illness is as discriminatory as linking violence and race, or violence and religion. Why we shouldn’t always expel kids like Nikolas Cruz. Stassa Edwards on the imperative of content. The Florida school shooting has America’s attention — but for how long?
Parkland shooting survivors claim “blood of 17” is on GOP’s NRA enablers: “They left us to people like Nikolas Cruz”. Former GOP lawmaker’s blunt words on gun control: “Republicans are not going to do anything”. Democrats should run on gun control all over the country. Mass shootings are a national security threat: We need to guard ourselves from gun violence as ferociously as we guard ourselves from threats abroad.