C.D. Christensen (UC-Berkeley): The “True Man” and His Gun: On the Masculine Mystique of Second Amendment Jurisprudence. From the Congressional Research Service, a report on post-Heller Second Amendment jurisprudence. Of guns, armies, and slaves: A look at the history and context of the Second Amendment. The United States’s sacred gun problem: Mark Trecka reviews Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz (and more). How the NRA resurrected the Second Amendment: Here’s the story of how America’s gun politics got so broken. Steve Scalise says mass shootings are the cost of the Second Amendment: It’s “what our Founding Fathers envisioned”. To protect the Second Amendment, conservatives are dumping on the Fourth and Fifth. Patrick Blanchfield on guns and the “price we pay for freedom”.
Don’t blame the 2nd Amendment — blame our politics.