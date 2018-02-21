Can you imagine what it must be like to be Donald Trump? Michael Harriot on Donald Trump: White Jesus. Many Trump voters think we need a White History Month. Do Trump’s “approval” numbers tell us about him, or about us? Trump is no longer bothering to conceal his corruption. Whatever happened to honest graft? Alex Pareene wonders. In American politics, we aren’t witnessing an unprecedented outbreak of lying; another term is more appropriate: bullshit. Trump creep: Bad habits spread fast. The content of the G.O.P.’s character: The personal is political — a bad-faith party attracts bad people. Don’t blame “Washington” — blame the GOP.

“Much of my education has been about grasping nuance, shades of gray. Resisting the urge to oversimplify the complexity of human motivation. This year has taught me that, actually, a lot of what really matters comes down to good people and bad people. And these are bad people”.