Research on democracy

Ludvig Beckman (Stockholm): Deciding the Demos: Three Conceptions of Democratic Legitimacy. Shawn Rosenberg (UC-Irvine): Unfit for Democracy? Irrational, Rationalizing, and Biologically Predisposed Citizens. Phil Parvin (Loughborough): Democracy Without Participation: A New Politics for a Disengaged Era. Phil Parvin (Loughborough) and Ben Saunders (Southampton): The Ethics of Political Participation: Engagement and Democracy in the 21st Century. Jeffrey C. Isaac reviews Against Democracy by Jason Brennan. Some people openly advocate elite rule — they are both evil and foolish. Samantha Rose Hill on how loneliness is as much a threat to liberal democracy as any other political force we can imagine.

Josiah Ober and Barry R. Weingast (Stanford): Fortifications and Democracy in the Ancient Greek World. Andy Fitch interviews Josiah Ober, author of Demopolis: Democracy before Liberalism in Theory and Practice (and more). Defending democracy from oligarchs: Ganesh Sitaraman reviews Classical Greek Oligarchy by Matthew Simonton and Oligarchy by Jeffrey Winters. The introduction to We Decide! Theories and Cases in Participatory Democracy by Michael Menser. Democracy and the unreasonable: Francisco Mejia Uribe asks if democracy can overcome fundamentalism. Joel Alden Schlosser reviews The Struggle for Democracy: Paradoxes of Progress and the Politics of Change by Christopher Meckstroth.

David Altman, Federico Rojas-de-Galarreta, and Francisco Urdinez (UC): An Interactive Model of the Democratic Peace: Revisiting the Theory with Elastic Measures. Joseph Raz (Oxford): The Democratic Deficit. Jack Corbett (Southampton): Democratic Innovations and the Challenges of Parliamentary Oversight in a Small State: Is Small Really Beautiful? Clark Glymour (Carnegie Mellon): Creative Abduction, Factor Analysis, and the Causes of Liberal Democracy. Property-owning democracy as an alternative to capitalism: Paul Raekstad reviews Republic of Equals: Predistribution and Property-Owning Democracy by Alan Thomas.

From Les Ateliers de L’Ethique, Robert Talisse (Vanderbilt): New Trouble For Deliberative Democracy; and Andreas Christiansen and Bjorn Gunnar Hallsson (Copenhagen): Democratic Decision Making and the Psychology of Risk. Annabelle Lever (Sciences Po) and Alexandru Volacu (SNSPA): Should Voting Be Compulsory? Democracy and the Ethics of Voting. Is democracy good for peace? James Livesey reviews Toward Democracy: The Struggle for Self-Rule in European and American Thought by James T. Kloppenberg.

Democracy is like fun: You can’t set your mind to having it. Remembering Al Stepan: A big loss for research on democracy.