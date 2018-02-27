Middle America reboots democracy: Lara Putnam and Theda Skocpol spent months talking with anti-Trump forces — and they’re not who pundits say they are. Perry Bacon on how white Democrats have gotten way more liberal on identity issues. Erik Loomis on why the Left needs to be smarter, part who even knows. It’s always foolish for progressives and Democrats to fall for “bipartisanship”. David Dayen on the Elizabeth Warren model of political leadership. The President of Nowhere, USA: Pete Buttigieg could be the Democrats’ savior — if he can only find his way out of South Bend. Do Democrats really need a message? Elizabeth Drew on how a fixation on messaging could harm Democrats as they head into the 2018 midterms. The anti-Trump movement has already made profound progressive change.