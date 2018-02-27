Richard A. Mills (Cambridge): Pop-up Political Advocacy Communities on Reddit.com: SandersForPresident and The Donald. Moises Naim reviews Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite by Jake Bernstein. Rose Troup Buchanan goes inside the network of trolls accusing a 15-year-old tweeting in Syria of being fake news. “The newsroom feels embarrassed”: Backfires and explosions at the New York Times as James Bennet, possible future chief, re-invents the paper’s opinion pages. Decolonising desire: Dalia Gebrial examines the colonial scripts that encode people in and out of the possibility of love. Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to rule his country for life.

“The hairs really went up on the back of our necks”: Former top diplomat Victoria Nuland tells the story of how she pushed the Obama administration to do more to stop Russian hacking. In Russia probes, Republicans draw red line at Trump’s finances. Robert Mueller doesn’t need a smoking gun: The latest indictments suggest a pattern of behavior on the part of Trump and his associates — the kind of pattern that brought down Richard Nixon. Robert Mueller’s distinctly American indictments: For all the talk of Kremlin puppetry, the heart of the offenses involves the startling sums of money in normal American politics. Donald Trump’s Russia accomplices: Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell knew exactly what Donald Trump was up to with Russia in 2016, and stood in the way of the government’s efforts to stop it. The biggest threat to democracy and governance is Mitch McConnell.