From the New Yorker, making China great again: As Donald Trump surrenders America’s global commitments, Xi Jinping is learning to pick up the pieces; and Jared Kushner is China’s Trump card: Adam Entous and Evan Osnos on how the President’s son-in-law, despite his inexperience in diplomacy, became Beijing’s primary point of interest. With Xi’s power grab, China joins new era of strongmen. Trump is embracing a new generation of strongmen. Xi whiz: Trump is a beacon of hope to world’s emerging dictators. China drowns out critics of lifetime Xi presidency. Why China banned a ton of words: It’s all about President Xi Jinping’s power grab.