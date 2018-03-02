Jacek Tittenbrun (Adam Mickiewicz): Pierre Bourdieu’s Theory of Multiple Capitals: A Critique. In 2018, black women want more than thanks — they want political power. Living in the present: Karl Schafer reviews Midlife: A Philosophical Guide by Kieran Setiya (and more). What Putin’s scary-sounding nuclear weapons announcement really means. Jeet Heer on the myth of the Times’ intellectual diversity. Trump has announced massive aluminum and steel tariffs — here are 5 things you need to know (and more and more). Scott McLemee reviews Revenge: A Short Enquiry into Retribution by Stephen Fineman. Losing the Twentieth Century: On the left and the right, commentators are playing fast and loose with references to totalitarianism.