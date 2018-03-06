Gregory Scott Parks and Derek S Hicks (Wake Forest): “How Much a Dollar Cost?” Political Ideology, Religion, and Poverty Policy Through the Lens of Kendrick Lamar’s Music. Andrea Onofri (Graz): The Publicity of Thought. A new struggle coming: Jedediah Purdy on the teachers’ strike in West Virginia. Why it’s hard for conservatives to date in DC right now. Does online writing strip English of pomposity and outmoded rules? Tom Rachman reviews A World Without “Whom”: The Essential Guide to Language in the BuzzFeed Age by Emmy J. Favilla and Do I Make Myself Clear? Why Writing Well Matters by Harold Evans. Tara Isabella Burton on why evangelicals are calling Trump a “modern-day Cyrus”.

Thread: “One thing is becoming very clear in Italy at this stage: We won’t have any real clarity about who governs the country for weeks to come. Meanwhile, the big picture takeaway is depressingly obvious: the populists won BIG tonight”.