From Vox, North Korea says it’s ready to negotiate with the US — but don’t get too excited yet; and Zack Beauchamp on the case for — and against — Trump’s North Korea policy. North Korea says it’s willing to denuclearize — the ball is now in Trump’s court. The rising risk of nuclear war under Trump: The president and the Pentagon have different national-security doctrines, but they’ve found a dangerous common ground. Gaming out lunatics, Charles Manson and Kim Jong-un: John C. Hulsman on the problems of assessing “madness”. Jung H. Pak on the education of Kim Jong-un. Why North Korea will never attack the United States.