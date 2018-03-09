Donald Trump is a walking maelstrom. Trump is systematically backing off consumer protections, to the delight of corporations. Donald Trump drops $400 million on Forbes billionaires list. What happened in Moscow: David Corn and Michael Isikoff on the inside story of how Trump’s obsession with Putin began. Stormy Daniels is standing in for everyone Trump has conned: That list is long. If Trump isn’t hiding anything, why all the covering up? They’re not even trying to hide it anymore: Scott Pruitt’s EPA aide John Konkus has a side hustle in the private sector. If Donald Trump weren’t president, he wouldn’t have White House security clearance either.

Trump is delivering what he promised: A government with no experts. Gary Cohn served Donald Trump for 14 months, and made billions for his old bosses at Goldman Sachs. Trump charges his campaign top dollar to rent a basically empty Trump Tower office. “It’s probably going to get worse”: A former top intel official on Russia election meddling. ProPublica on what they found in Trump’s drained swamp: Hundreds of ex-lobbyists and D.C. insiders. Globalists, explained: Trump used a (possibly anti-Semitic) insult that illuminates a big fight unfolding in the Republican Party. Jennifer Rubin on why impeachment might not be the wisest course.