Oasis Kodila-Tedika (Kinshasa): Does Masculinity Matter for Female Leaders? Evidence in Cross-section Countries. Jonathan Gingerich (UCLA): Freedom and the Value of Games. Betsy DeVos’s disastrous interview shows the limitations of being rich. Trump hasn’t appointed a single black or Latino judge. Susan Goldberg, Editor in Chief of National Geographic: “For decades, our coverage was racist. To rise above our past, we must acknowledge it”. Countermarketing succeeds by exposing the motives behind the advertising of unhealthy products; it worked for teen smoking — could it do the same for junk food? A victim of Larry Nassar is taking on sexual abuse in churches. How Trump’s disdain for the Iran deal makes a North Korea pact even harder.

From Buzzfeed, Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold on how Felix Sater, a player in the Trump-Russia scandal, led a double life as an American spy. How Putin courted the groups that became Trump’s base. Lee Drutman on the looming legitimacy crisis of the 2018 midterms: What happens if the outcome is really close and there are credible allegations of foreign meddling? Let’s get real about Russiagate: Some on the Left are still waving away the inconvenient facts that don’t fit with their politics. “We’re past the point of a credible innocent explanation of the White House’s refusal to acknowledge Russian wrongdoing”.