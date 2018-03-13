From Philosophy Now, a special section on Socrates, Plato and modern life. “They are changing the world”: Thinkers choose their favourite living philosophers. Macron, Ricouer, and the philosophical strategy underlying the French president's trademark phrase. Imagination is a powerful tool: Why is philosophy afraid of it? An Oxford philosopher’s moral crisis can help us learn to question our instincts. Gavin Leech: Why I am not a philosopher. Why philosophers should hang out at the humanists’ parties. Can philosophy for children stop Trump? Meet the philosophers who give The Good Place its scholarly bona fides. Help me, Obi-Wan: Don Steinberg on Carrie Fisher’s private philosophy coach. What, really, is the purpose of philosophy? What the world needs now: Philosophy camp for grownups. Gillian Tett on why we all need more philosophy in our lives.