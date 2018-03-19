David Lewis (Bradford): Carl Schmitt in Moscow: Counter-Revolutionary Ideology and the Putinist State. Timothy Snyder on Ivan Ilyin, Putin’s philosopher of Russian fascism. Putin’s quest for lost glory: The Russian leader’s rule has been dedicated to restoring pride lost in the collapse of the Soviet Union. Putin’s Russia is becoming more Soviet by the day. Why authoritarian rule is not Russia’s history — or destiny. Vladimir Putin’s politics of eternity: Since consolidating his power in rigged elections at the start of the decade, the Russian leader has pioneered a politics of fictional threats and invented enemies.
What Putin really wants: Russia’s strongman president has many Americans convinced of his manipulative genius — he’s really just a gambler who won big. Is Vladimir Putin an evil genius? No, but he’d certainly like us to believe it. How Putin’s regime is both authoritarian and incompetent. We just got a glimpse into where Putin stores his family’s money. Ruth May on Putin: From oligarch to kleptocrat. What happened, indeed: How Putin’s domestic political worries fuel Russian interference in U.S. politics. The Russian election is a horrorshow put on by an undead political system. Is this how Vladimir Putin secured record landslide win? Video appears to show woman voting multiple times in Russia election.
What to expect from Putin and a resurgent Russia. Russia’s been waging war on the West for years — we just haven’t noticed. Russia is the honey badger of international relations: It claws and gnashes well above its weight, it can’t kill a lion or an alligator, but it won’t run away from them either. What do you do about a problem like Russia? Russia is now a rogue state — we must treat it like one.
Everywhere, you’ll find scholars, pundits, and policymakers talking about the threat the “Gerasimov doctrine”; there’s one small problem — it doesn’t exist. Russia’s army is getting ready for the next big war (think Armata tanks and more). Putin is preparing for World War III — is Trump? Trump, Putin and the new cold war: The conflict is back — but this time, only one side is fighting. I knew the cold war, this is no cold war: Everyone’s favorite historical analogy makes for disastrous foreign policy today. Doomsday: Why a war with Russia would go nuclear (and kill billions of people).