Niko Kolodny (UC-Berkeley): Standing and the Sources of Liberalism. Asbjorn Melkevik (Harvard): The Fictitious Liberal Divide: Economic Rights are Not Basic. Koshka Duff (Sussex): The Criminal is Political: Policing Politics in Real Existing Liberalism. Joshua W Schulz (DeSales): Towards a More Perfect Liberalism. Maimon Schwarzschild (San Diego): Liberalism, Liberal and Illiberal. Fabio Wolkenstein reviews Partisanship and Political Liberalism in Diverse Societies by Matteo Bonotti. Jennifer Szalai reviews Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen (and more and more and more and more and more and more). Selfishness is killing liberalism: The path to its revival lies in self-sacrifice, and in placing collective interests ahead of the narrowly personal. Liberalism after liberalism: Win McCormack on the civic republican tradition and its lost treasure.