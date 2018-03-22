The Nancy Pelosi problem: The first female speaker of the House has become the most effec­tive congressional leader of modern times — and, not coinciden­tally, the most vilified. Nancy Pelosi is good at her job and she should keep it. Inside California’s war on Trump: As the state resists the White House on issues from immigration to climate change, Governor Jerry Brown is determined to avoid a pitched battle. Is (Cynthia) Nixon the one? Claire Potter on the yearning for celebrity candidates. The Democrats’ elitist obsession with qualifications: Why actress Cynthia Nixon is being attacked for running against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Ryan Cooper on how Democrats can wipe out the GOP and fix America. If a blue wave materializes, be prepared for a big tent Democratic Party. A party within the Democratic Party: The Congressional Progressive Caucus is mapping out not only its principles, but also a strategy for taking power.