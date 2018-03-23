Isobel Thompson on the secret history of Steve Bannon and Alexander Nix, explained. Adrian Chen on Cambridge Analytica and our lives inside the surveillance machine. How democracy can survive big data: We can blame Facebook and Cambridge Analytica for the damage they’ve done, but the responsibility lies with all of us. If you want to expose more Cambridge Analyticas, it’s time to rehabilitate the sting. The Cambridge Analytica con: Yasha Levine on how media coverage misses the mark on the Trump data scam. Aja Romano on how Facebook made it impossible to delete Facebook. Jacob Silverman on the techies who said sorry: Can the master’s apps dismantle the master's house?