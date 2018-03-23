Anne Phillips (LSE): Gender and Modernity. Landon Schnabel (Indiana): Gendered Religiosity. Brazil has been in disarray since 2016’s presidential impeachment, but after the murder of the country’s most exciting progressive politician, Brazilians must decide whether to be outraged or resigned. Biden vs. Trump, who ya got? Taking a ridiculous prospect semi-seriously. Elham Khatami on the double standard on how the media is talking about the Austin bomber. Trump attends event about campus political correctness crisis, accidentally admits it doesn’t exist. “Lone DNC Hacker” Guccifer 2.0 slipped up and revealed he was a Russian intelligence officer. Scott Walker ordered to hold special elections he was afraid Republicans would lose.

The worst job in Washington: Why can’t Trump attract any of the nation’s top lawyers? “Now I’m fucking doing it my way”: Jubilant and self-liberated, the president prepares for war with Mueller. Don’t expect a Starr-like report from Mueller. Republicans don’t care about the Russia scandal — they just want Trump to be a better liar.