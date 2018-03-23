Eric Storm (Leiden): Catalan Nationalism and the Failed Secession from Spain: Historical Background and Consequences for Europe. Contextualizing Catalonia: Skyler Maassen, Lucia Pradel and Leng Wah Sing on Catalonia’s constitutional crisis (and part 2). Eoghan Gilmartin and Tommy Greene interview Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias on the Catalan elections, the future of Spain’s Left, and the fight for state power. What’s next for Catalonia? Madrid prepares for prolonged control over gridlocked Catalonia. You can download The Catalan Process: Sovereignty, Self-Determination and Democracy in the 21st Century, ed. Peter A. Kraus and Joan Verges Gifra.