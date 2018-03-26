Kathleen R. McNamara (Georgetown): Constructing Economic Interests: Geography, Culture, and the Liberal International Order. Mental illness is a global crisis: Over 80 percent of people suffering from mental-health disorders live in the Global South. Peter T. Leeson on his book WTF?! An Economic Tour of the Weird. Court orders special elections Wisconsin GOP wants to avoid, so Walker wants special session to avoid special elections. Anarchafeminism: Chiara Bottici on an ontology of the transindividual. Elmar Hellendoorn on why the United States might accept a nuclear North Korea. Trump is sabotaging his chance for a peaceful North Korea solution. Congratulations: You are now Ann Coulter, but with tenure.

Jen Kirby on the March for Our Lives, explained. 6 minutes and about 20 seconds: Emma Gonzalez is responsible for the loudest silence in the history of US social protest. The Parkland activists want to stop gun violence and they want to fix democracy. Why the March for Our Lives could win.