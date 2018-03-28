Michelle Ciurria (UNSW): Objectivity, Diversity, and Uptake: On the Status of Women in Philosophy. What is it like for women in philosophy, and in academia as a whole? It is time for philosophers to address the sexist elephant in the room. Gary Gutting on feminism and the future of philosophy. Jameliah Shorter-Bourhanou (GCSU): Legitimizing Blacks in Philosophy. Western philosophy is racist: Academic philosophy in “the West” ignores and disdains the thought traditions of China, India and Africa — this must change. An excerpt from Taking Back Philosophy: A Multicultural Manifesto by Bryan W Van Norden (and more). Costica Bradatan on why philosophy needs a new definition. Eric Schwitzgebel and Nicole Hassoun on how to fix the lack of diversity in philosophy journals.