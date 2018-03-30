From PS: Political Science & Politics, a symposium on the Arab Uprisings and International Relations Theory. Fouad Gehad Marei (FU Berlin), Mona Atia (GWU), Lisa Bhungalia (Kent State), and Omar Dewachi (AUB): Interventions on the Politics of Governing the “Ungovernable”. Buried in the Gulf crisis is a major development likely to reshape international relations as well as power dynamics in the Middle East: The coming out of small states capable of punching far above their weight. Break-up of the Middle East: Will we see a new regional order? The introduction to Making the Arab World: Nasser, Qutb, and the Clash That Shaped the Middle East by Fawaz A. Gerges.

Why the Middle East hated Obama but loves Trump. The passive foreign policy president: How Donald Trump’s hands-off approach to Saudi Arabia squanders the U.S.’s leverage in the Middle East. Ben Watson on the war in Yemen and the making of a chaos state. Middle East civilian deaths have soared under Trump — and the media mostly shrug. The Islamic Republic of Hysteria: The Trump administration’s Middle East strategy revolves around a threat that doesn’t exist.