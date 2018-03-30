From Jacobin, social democracy is good — but not good enough. Democratic socialism in 5 minutes or less: From Rosa Luxemburg to Bernie Sanders, a beginner’s guide. Benjamin Fong reviews The ABC’s of Socialism, ed. Bhaskar Sunkara. From Current Affairs, Nathan Robinson on socialism as a set of principles; and what socialism means: It’s not about regulating profit, but doing away with it entirely. What it means to be on the Left: The socialist project is about more than just winning a nicer version of capitalism. Robert Paul Wolff on what would socialism be. John Quiggin on socialism with a spine: The only 21st century alternative. Elizabeth Bruenig on why it’s time to give socialism a try (and more and more).
From New Politics, a symposium on Socialists, Democrats, the Working Class, and Our Future. Socialism comes to Iowa: Nicolas Medina Mora and Rebecca Zweig on how an unusual coalition may be a template for the growing American left. “The S-word”: How young Americans fell in love with socialism. Rebecca Stoner goes behind the explosion in socialism among American teens. How do we talk about socialism in America? The millennial embrace of socialism has allowed a new generation to draw inspiration from a long legacy of struggle. Ryan Cooper on the dawn of American socialism.